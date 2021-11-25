Galliford Try’s (GFRD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock.

GFRD has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

GFRD stock opened at GBX 175.53 ($2.29) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 184.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 157.56. The firm has a market cap of £194.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Galliford Try has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 213 ($2.78).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $1.20. Galliford Try’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

About Galliford Try

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

