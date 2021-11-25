Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BRW. Barclays initiated coverage on Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 404.83 ($5.29).

BRW opened at GBX 359 ($4.69) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.07. Brewin Dolphin has a 12 month low of GBX 260.50 ($3.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 412 ($5.38). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 380.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 367.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Brewin Dolphin’s payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

