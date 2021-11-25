Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 10.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,279,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,249,000 after acquiring an additional 117,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in American Superconductor by 280.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 97,148 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in American Superconductor by 122.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 169,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 93,319 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in American Superconductor by 41.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 77,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in American Superconductor in the second quarter valued at $746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of American Superconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $71,365.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $137,289.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSC opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90. American Superconductor Co. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $388.44 million, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.14.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

