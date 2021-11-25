Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lufax were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 39,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 65,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Lufax by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in Lufax by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 71,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

LU stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $18.30.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%. On average, analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LU. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

