EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Analysts expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.59. EastGroup Properties posted earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EastGroup Properties.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.20.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,599 shares of company stock worth $1,096,174. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 262,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,236,000 after acquiring an additional 43,462 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 440.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGP opened at $209.65 on Monday. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $130.93 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.