Analysts Anticipate Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to Announce $1.91 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will announce earnings of $1.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the highest is $2.09. Genco Shipping & Trading reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 768.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

GNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

NYSE:GNK opened at $14.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.98. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $58,450.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at $85,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,985,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $94,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,972,000 after purchasing an additional 103,063 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,645,000 after purchasing an additional 76,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 274.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 827,586 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 51.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 330,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

