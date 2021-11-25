Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 110,568 Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSEY. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Diversey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,584,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the first quarter valued at $39,550,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the first quarter valued at $37,368,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diversey by 25.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,507,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the second quarter valued at $39,068,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.76 million. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

