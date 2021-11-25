Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.56. Keysight Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.25.

NYSE KEYS opened at $199.66 on Monday. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $117.12 and a 52 week high of $200.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.77.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,179,000 after purchasing an additional 55,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

