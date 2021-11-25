Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,486 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 26,774 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,463,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,780,000 after acquiring an additional 180,692 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the first quarter valued at about $12,540,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 159.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 132,522 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 98.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 67,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Shares of LPG stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $524.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $15.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $64,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dorian LPG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.