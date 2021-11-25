Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) Receives $45.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLNC. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $35.97 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

