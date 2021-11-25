Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 42,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 85.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWT. Man Group plc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter.

EWT stock opened at $65.69 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $66.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.65.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

