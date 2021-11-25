RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $10,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RICK. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $731,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Yura V. Barabash bought 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.22 per share, with a total value of $34,886.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,886.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,525. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RICK opened at $68.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $616.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.95. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $81.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 5.69%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

