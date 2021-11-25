Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lilium GmbH provides regional electric air mobility. It offers electric vertical take-off and landing jet. Lilium GmbH, formerly known as Qell Acquisition Corp., is based in MUNICH. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.30 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.27.

LILM opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. Lilium has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $15.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LILM. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lilium in the third quarter worth $416,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lilium in the third quarter worth $10,510,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Lilium in the third quarter worth $106,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Lilium in the third quarter worth $15,799,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lilium in the third quarter worth $2,111,000. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lilium

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

