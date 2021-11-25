Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Howden Joinery Group Plc is involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of kitchens and joinery products. It offers kitchen cabinets and frontals, doors and worktops and breakfast bars; appliances. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. Howden Joinery Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Howden Joinery Group stock opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.85. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of $48.93 and a 12 month high of $50.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.7373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.42%.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

