Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

NYSE IVR opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $972.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 60.02% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 15.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,282,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,632,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 210.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,787 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 143.2% in the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,148,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 21.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,374,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,165 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.