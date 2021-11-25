Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SMIZF. UBS Group upgraded Meliá Hotels International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Meliá Hotels International from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas restated an underperform rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meliá Hotels International has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Meliá Hotels International alerts:

Shares of SMIZF opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. Meliá Hotels International has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $9.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Meliá Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meliá Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.