Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 24.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter worth about $327,000. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Defazio purchased 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David J. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCB stock opened at $100.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a one year low of $31.26 and a one year high of $104.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $46.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.95 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 13.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

