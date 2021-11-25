Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,665 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Cerus worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerus during the first quarter worth about $175,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 32.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 28,552 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 36.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 94.1% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 58,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerus alerts:

In related news, SVP Carol Moore sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $873,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,087 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Cerus stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.16. Cerus Co. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 50.03% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.