Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Stock Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 419.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,107 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Resources Connection by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Resources Connection by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Resources Connection by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGP opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average is $15.66. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $599.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $544,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

RGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

