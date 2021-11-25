WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of WideOpenWest worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after buying an additional 228,962 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 755.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 428,045 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $300,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,100 shares of company stock worth $1,858,900 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

WOW stock opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.99.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $6.04. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 47.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.