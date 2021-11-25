Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 603,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 226,921 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ContraFect were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ContraFect by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 30,377 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of ContraFect by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 36,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $3.41 on Thursday. ContraFect Co. has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ContraFect Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CFRX shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

