Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BBOX. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.07) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 240 ($3.14).

LON BBOX opened at GBX 238.80 ($3.12) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 226.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 213.51. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 152.60 ($1.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 288 ($3.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 5.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

