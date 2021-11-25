SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Get SEMrush alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.64.

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05. SEMrush has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $32.48.

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 22,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $570,908.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,701 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $468,797.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,112,346 shares of company stock worth $24,739,653.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,593,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after acquiring an additional 803,309 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,433,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 4,323.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 502,059 shares in the last quarter. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEMrush (SEMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.