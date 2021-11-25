Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,521 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $296,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 239.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after buying an additional 872,713 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $2,965,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 217.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp bought 126,000 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $608,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 348,384 shares of company stock worth $1,819,248 over the last ninety days. 30.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

NASDAQ:STSA opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.09. Analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

