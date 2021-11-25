Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after buying an additional 364,453 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 429.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,387,000 after buying an additional 34,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESE. Zacks Investment Research raised ESCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised ESCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti raised ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $89.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.78. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.18 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

