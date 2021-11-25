Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $463,000 Position in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARMP. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 91,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARMP opened at $5.48 on Thursday. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 594.94% and a negative return on equity of 90.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

