Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,817 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter worth approximately $20,823,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,467,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,632,000 after acquiring an additional 199,647 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 11.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,660,000 after acquiring an additional 163,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,160,000 after acquiring an additional 112,201 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, CEO W Brett White sold 48,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $917,590.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,616 shares of company stock worth $1,145,083 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 59.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

