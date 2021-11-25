Murray Cod Australia Limited (ASX:MCA) Insider Sells A$5,025,000.00 in Stock

Murray Cod Australia Limited (ASX:MCA) insider Mathew Ryan sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.24), for a total transaction of A$5,025,000.00 ($3,589,285.71).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
Murray Cod Australia Company Profile
