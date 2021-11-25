Murray Cod Australia Limited (ASX:MCA) Insider Sells A$5,025,000.00 in Stock

Murray Cod Australia Limited (ASX:MCA) insider Mathew Ryan sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.24), for a total transaction of A$5,025,000.00 ($3,589,285.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Get Murray Cod Australia alerts:

Murray Cod Australia Company Profile

Murray Cod Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the breeding, growing, and marketing of Murray Cod fish in Australia. The company also constructs and sells aquaculture equipment. It serves restaurants, wholesalers, and Asian export markets. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Griffith, Australia.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Murray Cod Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray Cod Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.