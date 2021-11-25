Northern Trust Corp Buys Shares of 110,913 Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 110,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Byrna Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,674,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth $13,055,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth $5,480,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,635,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BYRN stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $360.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

