Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Sells 13,818 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Todd Mckinnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total value of $3,547,771.50.

On Monday, September 20th, Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $4,674,845.70.

On Thursday, September 16th, Todd Mckinnon sold 4,698 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $1,186,949.70.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $219.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.66. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.08 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Summit Insights increased their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Okta to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,926,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

