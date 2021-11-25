Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 171,805 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 171,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $4,064,906.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 22,578 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $550,903.20.

On Monday, November 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,644 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $905,839.68.

On Thursday, November 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 250,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.16 per share, with a total value of $6,290,000.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,642 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,698.58.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 29,101 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.45 per share, for a total transaction of $798,822.45.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 11,529 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $314,741.70.

On Monday, October 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 16,679 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.68 per share, for a total transaction of $444,995.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.81 per share, for a total transaction of $15,905.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 41,573 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,301,650.63.

On Monday, September 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 163,303 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,890,924.85.

Shares of CRCT opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.51. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CRCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cricut by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cricut by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,497,000 after acquiring an additional 193,030 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,612,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,576,000. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

