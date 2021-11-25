Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Timothy Archer Sells 4,691 Shares

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timothy Archer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lam Research alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $660.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $588.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $607.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $440.50 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The company has a market capitalization of $93.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.42.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.