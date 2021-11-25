Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in InflaRx were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in InflaRx by 235.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in InflaRx during the second quarter valued at $139,000. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a market cap of $217.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.73. InflaRx has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of InflaRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InflaRx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.13.

InflaRx Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

