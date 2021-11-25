Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in InflaRx were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in InflaRx by 235.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in InflaRx during the second quarter valued at $139,000. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a market cap of $217.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.73. InflaRx has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.88.
InflaRx Profile
InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.
