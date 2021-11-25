Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $162.78, but opened at $155.73. Agilent Technologies shares last traded at $154.89, with a volume of 2,834 shares.

Specifically, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several brokerages have issued reports on A. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.22 and its 200 day moving average is $154.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

