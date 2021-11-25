Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $1,358,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 14.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 233,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 29,972 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 6.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 79,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPI stock opened at $25.72 on Thursday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.13). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $147.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

