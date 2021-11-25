289,510 Shares in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 289,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.57% of New Vista Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter worth $7,738,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter worth $6,461,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter worth $3,351,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $2,069,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,943,000.

Get New Vista Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NVSA opened at $9.75 on Thursday. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA).

Receive News & Ratings for New Vista Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Vista Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.