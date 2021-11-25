Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,212 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Accel Entertainment worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after buying an additional 188,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,110,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after buying an additional 171,657 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $1,725,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 10.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 914,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after buying an additional 83,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,067,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,285,000 after buying an additional 74,540 shares during the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $847,959.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 17,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $233,566.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 295,983 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,947. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 1.20. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

Accel Entertainment Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

