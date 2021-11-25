Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Wolfe Research

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price lowered by Wolfe Research from $77.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.90.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.50. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $40.13 and a 12 month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 6,547 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $425,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $2,736,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 496,094 shares of company stock valued at $32,646,403. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 2.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 12.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

