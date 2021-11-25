VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Bank of America

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of VMware from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.18.

NYSE VMW opened at $118.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.27.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $27.40 dividend. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $794,470. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 13.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,224,113,000 after buying an additional 982,947 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,148,717,000 after buying an additional 345,270 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after buying an additional 2,302,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $337,259,000 after buying an additional 215,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of VMware by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,988,849 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $295,742,000 after purchasing an additional 61,896 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

