TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.30). TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

TCON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,039,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 130,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.71. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.