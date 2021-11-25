TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.30). TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

TCON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,039,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 130,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.71. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

