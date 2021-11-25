Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.74. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.61.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $58.71 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $56.22 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.60%.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 10,186.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,519 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,680,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,795,000 after acquiring an additional 798,708 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,033,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,976,000 after acquiring an additional 734,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,440,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,950,000 after acquiring an additional 501,496 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Earnings History and Estimates for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

