Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.74. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.61.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $58.71 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $56.22 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.60%.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 10,186.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,519 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,680,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,795,000 after acquiring an additional 798,708 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,033,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,976,000 after acquiring an additional 734,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,440,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,950,000 after acquiring an additional 501,496 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.