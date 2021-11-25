Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $8.80 on Thursday. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 153.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 52,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 30,310 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $1,635,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 80,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. 9.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

