Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 57,073 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WES. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WES opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 3.74. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $23.78.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.11%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WES. Bank of America began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

