Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 35.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 34.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.60). Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $358.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -384.62%.

PKOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

