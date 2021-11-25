Northern Trust Corp Makes New Investment in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 110,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.28% of Prometheus Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 62,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 12,084 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 1,085.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 192,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 349.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 419,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

RXDX stock opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.69. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $39.98.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

RXDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

