62,248 Shares in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,788,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,997,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,651,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,243,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,212,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.18. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DV shares. Cannonball Research started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

