62,248 Shares in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,788,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,997,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,651,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,243,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,212,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.18. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $48.42.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DV shares. Cannonball Research started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.
DoubleVerify Profile
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
Recommended Story: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.