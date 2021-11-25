Roth Capital Trims Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Target Price to $101.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $86.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.76. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $810,444.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,747. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

