Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Aehr Test Systems were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 30.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 34,934 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $17.91 on Thursday. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $27.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $475.64 million, a P/E ratio of -298.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.71% and a negative net margin of 7.11%.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Michael A. Brannan sold 9,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $129,199.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $2,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 983,572 shares of company stock valued at $17,662,702. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

