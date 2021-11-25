ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.50 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ASX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KGI Securities cut ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. On average, analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 457.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,875,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025,689 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 48.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 286.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,552 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 162.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,651,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 1,417.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,266,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

