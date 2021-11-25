Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 122,717 Shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 33.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 494,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 122,717 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Ballantyne Strong were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 109.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,189 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18,906 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 94.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,096 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 62,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,206 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 41,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Ballantyne Strong news, Director Michael C. Mitchell purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTN opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.26. Ballantyne Strong, Inc has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $5.47.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

